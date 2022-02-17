Ocorian Optics: A Unique Reporting Dashboard And Technology Offering For Capital Market Clients

Ocorian, the financial services group and leading provider of private client, fund, corporate, capital markets, and regulatory and compliance services, has developed and launched Optics, a unique reporting and interactive dashboard tool to improve the efficiency of capital markets transactions globally.
Capital markets transactions are traditionally very complex and include many different parties, with access to transactional data often very restricted. With Ocorian Optics, clients can now break down transactions and loans per user and present the data in visual, completely customisable reports and dashboards. This gives full oversight of the transaction and the user’s individuals commitments, assets, loan and debt types in a user-friendly form.
Pradeesh Sriskandarajah, Programme Director - Capital Markets at Ocorian commented: “Servicing loan portfolios and providing corporate trust and agency services around the world gives us a unique vantage point when it comes to what capital markets participants want from their transactions.”
He continued, “For clients today, being able to have real-time access to the performance of their investments or progress of their transaction is key. By leveraging our Optics platform they can visualise their data and cut and dice it to create dynamic, easy to digest dashboards that provide both holistic and specific updates on the data that matters to them.”
Alan Booth, Head of Capital Markets Europe and Head of UK&I at Ocorian, added: “The shift to bespoke, entirely customisable data dashboards for investors and lenders was the natural next step for the capital markets. This hasn’t been an option in the past, but Optics resolves the need for accessible, real-time data of clients’ loan portfolios. Ocorian are fully committed to continually investing in our technology to increase efficiencies for our clients. Our agility has enabled us to be highly responsive to the market’s need for customisable data points.”
Ocorian’s Capital Markets team provides a full range of management, agency and administration services to securitisation, structured finance and alternative finance transactions worldwide.