OCC Welcomes Citadel Securities CTO Josh Woods To Board Of Directors

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the appointment of Josh Woods, Citadel Securities’ Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors. Woods has nearly 20 years of experience in finance and technology.

“Josh has a deep knowledge and understanding of financial technology, and we are pleased to welcome him as a Director and a member of our Technology Committee,” said Craig Donohue, OCC Chairman. “Our board and members will benefit from Josh’s expertise as we continue to foster innovation for market participants while promoting stability and integrity in our markets.”

At Citadel Securities, Woods leads technology teams that design and build the cutting-edge systems that power global trading and keep the firm at the forefront of finance and technology. Woods was previously a Senior Director of Engineering at Oracle, responsible for engineering infrastructure and cloud-related initiatives. Prior to that, he led product and engineering at a SaaS start-up, ultimately landing the team at Salesforce.

Woods has also held leadership positions at IBM, where he created IBM Connections Files, one of the first entrants into the enterprise social software market and filed numerous patents in the areas of programming languages and modern internet architectures.