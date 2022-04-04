 Skip to main Content
OCC Total Volume For March 2022 Second Highest Month On Record, Up 4.4% Year-Over-Year

Date 04/04/2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022 was 42.7 million contracts, up 1.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2021. Total volume was 943.7 million contracts, up 4.4 percent compared to March 2021.

 

Highlights

  • Total volume for March 2022 second highest month on record
  • Total volume for Q1 2022 highest quarter on record
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 47.2% year-over-year

Contract Volume

 

Mar. 2022 Contracts

Mar. 2021 Contracts

% Change

2022 YTD ADV

2021 YTD ADV

% Change

Equity Options

536,853,312

587,866,973

-8.7%

24,412,088

28,585,192

-14.6%

ETF Options

348,859,912

269,041,795

29.7%

15,614,635

11,467,823

36.2%

Index Options

53,449,943

41,744,620

28.0%

 2,437,224

 1,920,855

26.9%

Total Options

939,163,167

898,653,388

4.5%

42,463,947

41,973,869

1.2%

Futures

4,582,248

5,386,241

-14.9%

256,121

257,940

-0.7%

Total Volume

943,745,415

904,039,629

4.4%

42,720,068

42,231,809

1.2%

Q1 2022 Statistics

 

Q1 2022 Contracts

Q1 2021 Contracts

% Change

Total Volume

2,648,644,205

2,576,140,349

2.8%

Securities Lending

 

Mar. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value

Mar. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value

% Change

Mar. 2022 Total Transactions

Mar. 2021 Total Transactions

% Change

Market Loan + Hedge Total

137,662,019,769

119,120,897,964

15.6%

 211,978

 143,987

32.1%

