OCC Total Volume For March 2022 Second Highest Month On Record, Up 4.4% Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022 was 42.7 million contracts, up 1.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2021. Total volume was 943.7 million contracts, up 4.4 percent compared to March 2021.
Highlights
- Total volume for March 2022 second highest month on record
- Total volume for Q1 2022 highest quarter on record
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 47.2% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|
|
Mar. 2022 Contracts
|
Mar. 2021 Contracts
|
% Change
|
2022 YTD ADV
|
2021 YTD ADV
|
% Change
|
536,853,312
|
587,866,973
|
-8.7%
|
24,412,088
|
28,585,192
|
-14.6%
|
348,859,912
|
269,041,795
|
29.7%
|
15,614,635
|
11,467,823
|
36.2%
|
53,449,943
|
41,744,620
|
28.0%
|
2,437,224
|
1,920,855
|
26.9%
|
939,163,167
|
898,653,388
|
4.5%
|
42,463,947
|
41,973,869
|
1.2%
|
4,582,248
|
5,386,241
|
-14.9%
|
256,121
|
257,940
|
-0.7%
|
943,745,415
|
904,039,629
|
4.4%
|
42,720,068
|
42,231,809
|
1.2%
Q1 2022 Statistics
|
|
Q1 2022 Contracts
|
Q1 2021 Contracts
|
% Change
|
2,648,644,205
|
2,576,140,349
|
2.8%
Securities Lending
|
|
Mar. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
Mar. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
% Change
|
Mar. 2022 Total Transactions
|
Mar. 2021 Total Transactions
|
% Change
|
137,662,019,769
|
119,120,897,964
|
15.6%
|
211,978
|
143,987
|
32.1%