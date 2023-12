OCC Reports November 2023 Monthly Volume Data

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through November 2023 was 44.3 million contracts. Total monthly volume for November 2023 was 908 million contracts.





Securities Lending

November 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value November 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change November 2023 Total Transactions November 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 142,937,138,729 111,645,302,182 28.0% 219,840 188,346 16.7%



Additional Data