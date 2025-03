OCC Reports February 2025 Monthly Volume Data

OCC’s cleared contract volume in February stood at 1,127,523,359, an 15.5 percent decrease from the January 2025 monthly volume of 975,857,099 contracts.

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

February 2025 Avg. Daily Loan Value February 2024 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change February 2025 Total Transactions February 2024 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 173,392,866,585 154,774,637,195 12.0% 276,596 200,117 38.22%

Additional Data