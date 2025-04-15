Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

OCC Releases Letter On Information Security Incident To Supervised Institutions

Date 15/04/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today publicly released a letter sent to its supervised institutions regarding unauthorized access to OCC email systems. The OCC provided public notice of the unauthorized access and its designation as a major information security incident on April 8, 2025.

The OCC is committed to taking all actions to remediate the deficiencies that contributed to this incident and to ensure full accountability for any organizational or structural deficiencies that contributed to this incident.

