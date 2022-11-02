OCC October 2022 Total Volume Up 10.2% Year-Over-Year, Fifth Highest Month On Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through October 2022 was 41.1 million contracts, up 5.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through October 2021. Total volume was 910.0 million contracts, up 10.2 percent compared to October 2021 and the fifth highest month in OCC’s history.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 57.4% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 74.0% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 11.6% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|
|October 2022 Contracts
|October 2021 Contracts
|% Change
|2022 YTD ADV
|2021 YTD ADV
|% Change
|Equity Options
|463,207,318
|544,608,976
|-14.9%
|22,228,728
|26,253,052
|-15.3%
|ETF Options
|366,441,198
|232,816,391
|57.4%
|15,821,900
|10,465,137
|51.2%
|Index Options
|76,013,263
|43,676,635
|74.0%
|2,793,522
|1,944,207
|43.7%
|Total Options
|905,661,779
|821,102,002
|10.3%
|40,844,150
|38,662,396
|5.6%
|Futures
|4,325,712
|4,470,625
|-3.2%
|226,135
|230,718
|-2.0%
|Total Volume
|909,987,491
|825,572,627
|10.2%
|41,070,285
|38,893,114
|5.6%
Securities Lending
|
|October 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|October 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|October 2022 Total Transactions
|October 2021 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|115,632,240,434
|130,863,324,895
|-11.64%
|184,795
|165,581
|11.6%