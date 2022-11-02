OCC October 2022 Total Volume Up 10.2% Year-Over-Year, Fifth Highest Month On Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through October 2022 was 41.1 million contracts, up 5.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through October 2021. Total volume was 910.0 million contracts, up 10.2 percent compared to October 2021 and the fifth highest month in OCC’s history.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 57.4% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 74.0% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 11.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

October 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value October 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change October 2022 Total Transactions October 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 115,632,240,434 130,863,324,895 -11.64% 184,795 165,581 11.6%

Additional Data