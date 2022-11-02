BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

OCC October 2022 Total Volume Up 10.2% Year-Over-Year, Fifth Highest Month On Record

Date 02/11/2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through October 2022 was 41.1 million contracts, up 5.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through October 2021. Total volume was 910.0 million contracts, up 10.2 percent compared to October 2021 and the fifth highest month in OCC’s history. 

 

 

Highlights

  • ETF options cleared contract volume up 57.4% year-over-year
  • Index options cleared contract volume up 74.0% year-over-year
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 11.6% year-over-year

 

Contract Volume

 

 October 2022 Contracts October 2021 Contracts % Change 2022 YTD ADV 2021 YTD ADV % Change
Equity Options 463,207,318 544,608,976 -14.9% 22,228,728 26,253,052 -15.3%
ETF Options 366,441,198 232,816,391 57.4% 15,821,900 10,465,137 51.2%
Index Options 76,013,263 43,676,635 74.0%  2,793,522  1,944,207 43.7%
Total Options 905,661,779 821,102,002 10.3% 40,844,150 38,662,396 5.6%
Futures 4,325,712 4,470,625 -3.2% 226,135 230,718 -2.0%
Total Volume 909,987,491 825,572,627 10.2% 41,070,285 38,893,114 5.6%

Securities Lending

 

 October 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value October 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change October 2022 Total Transactions October 2021 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 115,632,240,434 130,863,324,895 -11.64%  184,795 165,581 11.6%

Additional Data

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif