OCC November 2021 Total Volume Up 40.2 Percent Compared To November 2020 - Highest Total Volume Month On Record For U.S. Listed Options

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that November 2021 total cleared contract volume was 949,396,907 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through November 2021 was 39,469,816 contracts, up 34.7 percent compared to November 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 944,355,975, up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 898,166,403 contracts, up 40.3 percent compared to November 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 244,472,686, a 31.6 percent increase compared to November 2020. Index options volume was 46,189,572, up 37.9 percent compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,238,247 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,040,932, a 42.8 percent increase compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 231,569 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in November 2021 was $138,359,299,679, a 59.9 percent increase compared to November 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 64.6 percent in new loans compared to November 2020 with 173,472 transactions last month.
For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
November 2021 Total Contract Volume
|
November 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
November 2021 Total Contract % Change vs 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
November 2021 % Change vs 2020
|
Equity Options
|
898,166,403
|
640,174,308
|
40.3%
|
37,270,730
|
27,206,312
|
37.0%
|
Index Options
|
46,189,572
|
33,486,550
|
37.9%
|
1,967,517
|
1,856,273
|
6.0%
|
Total Options
|
944,355,975
|
673,660,858
|
40.2%
|
39,238,247
|
29,062,585
|
35.0%
|
Futures
|
5,040,932
|
3,529,732
|
42.8%
|
231,569
|
232,621
|
-0.5%
|
Total Volume
|
949,396,907
|
677,190,590
|
40.2%
|
39,469,816
|
29,295,206
|
34.7%