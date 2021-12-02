 Skip to main Content
OCC November 2021 Total Volume Up 40.2 Percent Compared To November 2020 - Highest Total Volume Month On Record For U.S. Listed Options

Date 02/12/2021

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that November 2021 total cleared contract volume was 949,396,907 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through November 2021 was 39,469,816 contracts, up 34.7 percent compared to November 2020.


Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 944,355,975, up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 898,166,403 contracts, up 40.3 percent compared to November 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 244,472,686, a 31.6 percent increase compared to November 2020. Index options volume was 46,189,572, up 37.9 percent compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,238,247 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,040,932, a 42.8 percent increase compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 231,569 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in November 2021 was $138,359,299,679, a 59.9 percent increase compared to November 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 64.6 percent in new loans compared to November 2020 with 173,472 transactions last month.

For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

November 2021 Total Contract Volume

November 2020 Total Contract Volume

November 2021 Total Contract % Change vs 2020

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020

November 2021 % Change vs 2020

Equity Options

898,166,403

640,174,308

40.3%

37,270,730

27,206,312

37.0%

Index Options

46,189,572

33,486,550

37.9%

1,967,517

1,856,273

6.0%

Total Options

944,355,975

673,660,858

40.2%

39,238,247

29,062,585

35.0%

Futures

5,040,932

3,529,732

42.8%

231,569

232,621

-0.5%

Total Volume

949,396,907

677,190,590

40.2%

39,469,816

29,295,206

34.7%

 