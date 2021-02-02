 Skip to main Content
OCC January 2021 Total Volume Up 61.7 Percent From A Year Ago - Highest Volume Month On Record For U.S. Equity Options Industry

Date 02/02/2021

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that January 2021 total cleared contract volume was 843,542,290 contracts, the highest month on record and up 61.7 percent from January 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through January was 44,396,963 contracts, up 78.7 percent from January 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 838,339,790, up 62.7 percent from January 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 800,229,351 contracts, up 69.6 percent from January 2020. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 216,820,145, a 21.1 percent increase compared to January 2020. Index options volume was 38,110,439, a 12.4 percent decrease from January 2020. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 44,123,147 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,202,500, a 19.5 percent decrease from January 2020.  OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 273,816 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2021 was $106,204,838,314.61, a 30.8 percent increase compared to January 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.7 percent in new loans from January 2020 with 112,448 transactions last month.

For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

January 2021 Total Contract Volume

January 2020 Total Contract Volume

January Total Contract % Change vs 2020

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020

  % Change vs 2020

Equity Options

800,229,351

471,771,710

69.6%

42,117,334

22,465,320

87.5%

Index Options

38,110,439

43,496,507

-12.4%

2,005,813

2,071,262

-3.2%

Total Options

838,339,790

515,268,217

62.7%

44,123,147

24,536,582

79.8%

Futures

5,202,500

6,459,599

-19.5%

273,816

307,600

-10.98%

Total Volume

843,542,290

521,727,816

61.7%

44,396,963

24,844,182

78.7%

 

 