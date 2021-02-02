OCC January 2021 Total Volume Up 61.7 Percent From A Year Ago - Highest Volume Month On Record For U.S. Equity Options Industry

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that January 2021 total cleared contract volume was 843,542,290 contracts, the highest month on record and up 61.7 percent from January 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through January was 44,396,963 contracts, up 78.7 percent from January 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 838,339,790, up 62.7 percent from January 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 800,229,351 contracts, up 69.6 percent from January 2020. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 216,820,145, a 21.1 percent increase compared to January 2020. Index options volume was 38,110,439, a 12.4 percent decrease from January 2020. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 44,123,147 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,202,500, a 19.5 percent decrease from January 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 273,816 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2021 was $106,204,838,314.61, a 30.8 percent increase compared to January 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.7 percent in new loans from January 2020 with 112,448 transactions last month.
|
|
January 2021 Total Contract Volume
|
January 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
January Total Contract % Change vs 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
% Change vs 2020
|
Equity Options
|
800,229,351
|
471,771,710
|
69.6%
|
42,117,334
|
22,465,320
|
87.5%
|
Index Options
|
38,110,439
|
43,496,507
|
-12.4%
|
2,005,813
|
2,071,262
|
-3.2%
|
Total Options
|
838,339,790
|
515,268,217
|
62.7%
|
44,123,147
|
24,536,582
|
79.8%
|
Futures
|
5,202,500
|
6,459,599
|
-19.5%
|
273,816
|
307,600
|
-10.98%
|
Total Volume
|
843,542,290
|
521,727,816
|
61.7%
|
44,396,963
|
24,844,182
|
78.7%