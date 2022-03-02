OCC February 2022 Total Volume Down 2.6% Year-Over-Year - Monthly Stock Loan Transaction Volume Up 53%

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through February 2022 was 43.7 million contracts, down 0.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through February 2021. Total volume was 807.3 million contracts, down 2.6 percent compared to February 2021.
Highlights
- Total ETF options volume up 43.6% year-over-year
- Total Index options volume up 23.4% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 53% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|
|
Feb. 2022 Contracts
|
Feb. 2021 Contracts
|
% Change
|
2022 YTD ADV
|
2021 YTD ADV
|
% Change
|
449,210,935
|
572,420,511
|
-21.5%
|
25,043,490
|
30,416,572
|
-17.7%
|
306,909,480
|
213,675,234
|
43.6%
|
15,878,140
|
11,328,826
|
40.2%
|
46,040,621
|
37,317,082
|
23.4%
|
2,504,050
|
1,984,935
|
26.2%
|
802,161,036
|
823,412,827
|
-2.6%
|
43,425,680
|
43,730,333
|
-0.7%
|
5,180,038
|
5,145,603
|
0.7%
|
289,673
|
272,319
|
6.4%
|
807,341,074
|
828,558,430
|
-2.6%
|
43,715,353
|
44,002,652
|
-0.7%
Securities Lending
|
|
Feb. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
Feb. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
% Change
|
Feb. 2022 Total Transactions
|
Feb. 2021 Total Transactions
|
% Change
|
$134,062,056,009
|
$115,720,498,494
|
15.8%
|
176,043
|
115,069
|
53.0%