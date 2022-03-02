 Skip to main Content
OCC February 2022 Total Volume Down 2.6% Year-Over-Year - Monthly Stock Loan Transaction Volume Up 53%

Date 02/03/2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through February 2022 was 43.7 million contracts, down 0.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through February 2021. Total volume was 807.3 million contracts, down 2.6 percent compared to February 2021.

 

 

Highlights

  • Total ETF options volume up 43.6% year-over-year
  • Total Index options volume up 23.4% year-over-year
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 53% year-over-year

Contract Volume

 

Feb. 2022 Contracts

Feb. 2021 Contracts

% Change

2022 YTD ADV

2021 YTD ADV

% Change

Equity Options

449,210,935

572,420,511

-21.5%

25,043,490

30,416,572

-17.7%

ETF Options

306,909,480

213,675,234

43.6%

15,878,140

11,328,826

40.2%

Index Options

46,040,621

37,317,082

23.4%

 2,504,050

 1,984,935

26.2%

Total Options

802,161,036

823,412,827

-2.6%

43,425,680

43,730,333

-0.7%

Futures

5,180,038

5,145,603

0.7%

289,673

272,319

6.4%

Total Volume

807,341,074

828,558,430

-2.6%

43,715,353

44,002,652

-0.7%

Securities Lending

 

Feb. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value

Feb. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value

% Change

Feb. 2022 Total Transactions

Feb. 2021 Total Transactions

% Change

Market Loan + Hedge Total

$134,062,056,009

$115,720,498,494

15.8%

 176,043

 115,069

53.0%

Additional Data