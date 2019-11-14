OCC Congratulates Robert Litterman On Appointment As Chair Of CFTC Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today issued the following statement from Craig Donohue, Executive Chairman, and John Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, on the appointment of Robert Litterman, a founding partner of Kepos Capital and a member of OCC's Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's newly-established Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee.
"On behalf of our Board of Directors and OCC colleagues, we congratulate Bob Litterman on his appointment as chairman of the CFTC's Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee, and we commend the CFTC for recognizing Bob's thought leadership on the issue of climate risk. We are confident that his leadership will play an important role on this issue, and we look forward to the work of the committee."