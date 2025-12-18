NZX Wealth Technologies To Expand Services To Craigs

NZX Wealth Technologies (NZXWT) and Craigs Investment Partners (Craigs) are pleased to announce an agreement intended to extend the services NZXWT provides Craigs to include Craigs custody and private wealth business.

NZXWT has administered Craigs’ clients investing in mySTART, Craigs KiwiSaver and Craigs Superannuation on the platform since 2018. Craigs is now entering an arrangement with NZXWT which seeks to expand this partnership to servicing its premium custody clients in support of its strategic business objectives.

NZXWT Acting Chief Executive Robbie Douglas says it is pleased to explore how the NZXWT platform can support the Craigs’ strategy.

“NZXWT is proud to partner with Craigs to further support its growth ambitions and assist with delivering quality service to its clients”, Mr Douglas says.

Craigs’ Chief Executive Simon Tong says expanding the partnership is part of a broader commitment to finding, or building, the right tools to support the firm’s 190-plus investment advisers to keep delivering exceptional client outcomes in a dynamic environment.

“Craigs has an ambitious growth strategy that requires innovation and the right technology support to deliver. We have a clearly defined roadmap to ensure we stay ahead of our technology needs as we grow the business and diversify our services, and extending our partnership with NZXWT reflects that. NZXWT has a proven record of delivery for our ‘START’ clients and we are excited to see how this partnership could support us to deliver for our premium clients, too.”

NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson says NZXWT continues to go from strength to strength in serving New Zealand’s investment and advisor community.

“In 2024 NZXWT had a successful year marked by 11 new client onboardings, strong pipeline growth and achieving positive cashflow for the month of December from external client activity”, Mr Peterson says.

“This year has seen NZXWT continue to make strong progress, migrating five new clients on to its platform with five additional onboardings underway. Annual recurring revenue has increased from $10.8 million in December 2024, to $13 million at November 2025 – an increase of 20%.

Mr Peterson says NZXWT’s growth is indicative of the high level of confidence which financial advisers and investment managers place in the platform and associated client services which NZXWT provides.

NZX Wealth Technologies is one of the fastest-growing investment platforms in the New Zealand market. Supporting wealth and investment managers and advisers to administer investment portfolios for thousands of investors, NZX Wealth Technologies is 100% owned by NZX Limited (NZX), New Zealand’s stock exchange. With best-in-class technology, governance, and a robust risk framework, NZX Wealth Technologies delivers a comprehensive custodial investment platform tailored to the needs of New Zealand financial advice businesses.