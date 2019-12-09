NZX Wealth Technologies Selected By Saturn Advice

NZX today confirmed further momentum for the company’s Wealth Technologies business (NZXWT), through a partnership with Saturn Advice to support their investment and wealth management services.
CEO of NZX Wealth Technologies Limited, Lisa Brock, says the Letter of Intent signed with New Zealand-based Saturn Advice was the first step toward a services agreement under which NZXWT would provide custody and operational services using the full capability of the new platform launched in November 2018.
NZXWT currently has more than 20,000 portfolios being managed through its new wealth management platform, with Funds Under Administration (FUA) up 86% year-on-year to more than $2 billion at 30 June 2019.
NZXWT’s platform allows wealth managers to efficiently maintain and report on their customers’ investment portfolios – featuring a management reporting framework for users to self-service data queries and provides simple downloads for analysis. Pre and post trade compliance checks are customisable in an automatic notification framework with multiple channel options.