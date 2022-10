Further to the announcement on 12 October 2022 of the appointment of Rob Hamilton and Rachel Walsh as NZX Directors effective 12 October 2022, NZX Limited (“NZX”) advises, pursuant to Rule 2.6.1 of the NZX Listing Rules (“Rules”), that the board of directors have determined both of Rob Hamilton and Rachel Walsh to be an Independent Director of NZX, as that term is defined in the Rules.