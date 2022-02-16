NZX Limited ("NZX") - Trading Halt Of Securities

Special Division of New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal (“NZMDT”) advises that, at the request of the company, it has placed a trading halt on NZX Limited (“NZX”) Ordinary Shares. The trading halt was placed at pre-market open today.
The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of a material announcement by NZX regarding a capital raise.
The trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of:
a) The release of an announcement as to the outcome of the institutional component of the capital raise; or
b) Market open on Monday, 21 February 2022.
Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.