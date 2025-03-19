NZX: Issue Of Ordinary Shares And Performance Rights

NZX advises that it has issued $1,000 of ordinary shares (gross of tax) in NZX to each of its first time permanent employees as at 7 February 2025 who have joined or become permanent employees of NZX since 7 February 2024.

NZX advises that it has issued performance rights to the members of its executive and management teams pursuant to NZX’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI). The performance rights give the holder options to acquire ordinary shares in NZX, which may be exercised if the performance rights vest. The vesting period for the performance rights is periods ending one, two or three years from 1 January 2025 and in one case, 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026. NZX operates two LTI programmes that each vest over one, two or three years, one based on retention for middle to senior managers, and one based on total shareholder returns (TSR) and/or any other specific hurdles for senior executives. Further information on the LTI programmes is available in NZX’s annual report.

NZX also advises that a portion of the performance rights issued to the members of its executive and management teams in 2020 and 2022 and in one case 2023, have vested. These vested performance rights give the holder the options to acquire ordinary shares in NZX. NZX has issued ordinary shares to each holder that has exercised the options. NZX also confirms that 643,500 of performance rights relating to TSR-based LTI and other performance hurdles lapsed on 31 December 2024.

The total number of ordinary shares on issue is now 328,535,448.

The total number of performance rights on issue is now 4,505,091.

The attached information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1.

