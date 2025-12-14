NZX - Give-Up And Take-Up Transactions: Notice Of Amendments

In preparation for the launch of S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures, NZX has received regulatory approval for amendments to the NZX Derivatives Market Rules (Rules) and NZX Derivatives Market Procedures (Procedures) in relation to the Client disclosure and notification requirements for give-up and take-up transactions.

These amendments will become effective on Monday 26 January 2026.

Amendments

Mark-ups of the amendments to the Rules and Procedures described above are available at the link below:

NZX, New Zealand's Exchange- Upcoming Rules & Guidance Changes