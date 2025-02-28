NZX: Extension Of 'Adjust' Session

NZX Product Operations wishes to advise that today’s ‘Adjust’ trading session in Nasdaq ME will be extended to 45 minutes for the NZX Main Board and Debt Market.

This amendment has been made to accommodate the last trading date in advance of the February Quarterly Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indices.

The Adjust session will operate from 5:00pm to 5:45pm. The Enquiry session start time will move to 5:45pm.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.