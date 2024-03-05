NZX Congratulates Sarah Minhinnick On New Zealand Green Investment Finance Appointment

NZX welcomed the announcement today that Sarah Minhinnick has been appointed the new Chief Executive of New Zealand Green Investment Finance.

“This is fantastic news for Sarah and an acknowledgment of her impressive skills, values and leadership ability. With a focus on investment, financial markets and sustainability, this role perfectly combines Sarah’s expertise and passions. We wish her all the best in the new role and know she will make a positive difference,” NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson says.

Mrs Minhinnick is NZX’s General Manager Capital Markets Origination and joined NZX in February 2020 heading up the team responsible for issuer relationships.

Mr Peterson says Mrs Minhinnick’s appointment provides the opportunity to review how NZX can best support the market – be it issuers, participants and other stakeholders. Decisions will be made in due course. In the meantime, as part of the transition and to keep supporting issuers, Doug Vrame has been appointed as Acting Head of Origination and Philke Flitcroft as Acting Head of Issuer Relationships. Both roles will be effective immediately.