NZX: Change Of External Auditor

NZX Limited (NZX) advises it has accepted the resignation of KPMG as external auditor of the company with effect from 7 March 2025. PwC will be appointed as the group's new external auditor for the financial year commencing 1 January 2025.

KPMG has been NZX's external auditor since 2007. NZX would like to thank KPMG for its service. The decision to change the auditor in no way reflects the performance of KPMG. The change was made as a matter of good governance and in light of the length of tenure.

PwC's appointment follows a formal request for proposal process that was overseen by NZX's Board Audit & Risk Committee.