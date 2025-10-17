NZX Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery Requirements: Notice Of Rule And Procedure Amendments

Earlier this year, NZX and NZX Clearing consulted on changes to its regulatory settings in relation to the requirements placed on participants when developing business continuity plans and disaster recovery arrangements. NZX and NZX Clearing have now obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and wish to notify the market of changes to the following rules:

NZX Participant Rules

NZX Derivatives Market Rules

NZC Clearing & Settlement Rules

(together the Rules)



The changes also include consequential amendments to the Derivatives Market Procedures and Clearing & Settlement Procedures (together the Procedures), removing the existing BCP requirements.

The updated Rules and Procedures will become effective on Monday 17 November 2025.

NZX is also releasing a new Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Guidance Note to assist participants in interpreting and meeting their obligations under the Rules.

Amendments

A mark-up of the amendments to the Rules and Procedures described above, along with the new Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Guidance Note, are available at the link below:

NZX, New Zealand's Exchange- Upcoming Rules & Guidance Changes