NZX Appoints Chief Information Officer

NZX today announced the appointment of Robert Douglas to the company’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Information Officer.
Robert will lead the Information Technology functions across the NZX Group, including the programme of further investment from 2021, particularly in the markets businesses, to enhance the stability and resilience of the company’s technology framework. He will spearhead NZX’s engagement with market participants and other key stakeholders to deliver a technology roadmap for New Zealand’s capital markets.
NZX CEO Mark Peterson said: “Robert’s background spans the banking, capital markets and payments sectors, and he has a proven track-record in leading operations and delivering change across critical and complex environments – dealing with real-time systems, systems integration, risk and security”.
Robert has held a wide range of roles with ANZ and National Bank between 1993 and 2006. He was Head of Technology at First NZ Capital between 2006 and 2007, before returning to senior roles in ANZ Bank in New Zealand and Australia until 2012, which included a term as CIO of ANZ’s Markets Technology function in Australia. Robert has spent the last eight years at Verifone where he has served in a number of roles including Programme Director of Switch Migration, Head of PMO for Australia & New Zealand, and is currently their Chief Operating Officer in New Zealand.
He brings strong experience in leading teams and developing strong and effective partnerships with technology vendors. At Verifone, Robert was responsible for seamless end-to-end delivery of payment services across the New Zealand business that processes over 30% of New Zealand’s EFTPOS transactions.
“It’s exciting to have a very experienced technology leader joining us who shares our vision to grow New Zealand’s capital markets. Robert is no stranger to delivering complex, real-time technology services, and his expertise in leading large teams that deliver on their objectives is ideal for the work we have underway to evolve our technology platforms. He has strong relationships within the capital markets ecosystem, and a reputation for working well with stakeholders to deliver pragmatic solutions,” Mr Peterson said.
Robert Douglas said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a dedicated team that is at the very core of NZX’s business, with some great opportunities in front of us to pursue growth and support the wider capital markets ecosystem.”
Robert will be based in Wellington. He takes up the role on 1 February 2021.