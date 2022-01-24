NZX appoints Anna Scott To Technology Committee

NZX today confirmed the appointment of Anna Scott to its Technology Committee of the NZX Board, effective from 1 January 2022. Anna is the Chief Operating Officer and a Director of Hobson Wealth Partners.
Anna has more than 20 years’ market experience, having held roles in programme and business management in London, Kuala Lumpur and Auckland. During her eight years in London, Anna was Global Business Manager for JPMorgan’s Investment Bank Currency trading division and following her return to Auckland consulted on a number of business improvement programmes, reviewing strategies, optimising business processes and ensuring the delivery of change programmes, before joining Hobson Wealth as COO.
Anna held the position of Future Director with NZX in 2019, under the Institute of Directors’ initiative designed to help identify the next generation of directors and grow the pool of governance talent in New Zealand.
NZX Chair James Miller said the appointment of Anna Scott brings industry stature and strong experience – “I am delighted to welcome her as a member of NZX’s Technology Committee”.
Anna Scott commented: “Technology, and our use of it, has a major part to play in connecting and providing services to the market ecosystem as well as shaping and executing business strategy. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work once again with the NZX team”.
Anna joins existing members Richard Bodman and Peter Jessup (who became Chair of the Technology Committee on 1 January 2022). Together, they offer strong governance experience and IT knowledge from the financial sector.
NZX’s Technology Committee was permanently established in November 2020 to provide specialist governance oversight of the role and use of technology in executing NZX’s strategy.