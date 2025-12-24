NZX Announces Two Executive Appointments

NZX today announced the appointment of Robbie Douglas as Chief Executive of NZX Wealth Technologies and Daniel Juchnowicz as NZX’s Chief Information Officer. Both have been acting in the roles since October.

NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson says Mr Douglas is a vastly experienced executive, with 30 years’ experience in financial services, and a proven record of leading teams that provide quality service. Prior to joining NZX, Mr Douglas was the Chief Operating Officer at Verifone NZ and has held previous roles as Head of Operations - Institutional, Corporate and Commercial at ANZ Bank, the Head of Technology at First NZ Capital and the Chief Information Officer of Markets Business Technology for ANZ Bank based in Australia.

“Robbie’s focus is on delivering to the strong pipeline of opportunities NZX Wealth Technologies has as one of the fastest growing and best regarded investment platforms in the New Zealand market,” Mr Peterson says. “Just last week we announced an agreement that NZXWT would be extending the services it provides Craigs Investment Partners to include its custody and private wealth business.”

Mr Juchnowicz has previously been NZX’s Head of Capital Market & Digital Technology and Mr Peterson says he brings more than a decade of experience in the Capital Markets Technology group.

“Daniel has demonstrated exceptional performance leading high-performing IT teams in Trading, Clearing & Settlement, Payments, and Integrations. In addition to these responsibilities, Daniel has led the Digital team, driving the modernisation of NZX’s digital products,” Mr Peterson says.

“It says much about the calibre of NZX’s leaders that we have made these two important appointments from within the organisation.”