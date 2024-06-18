NZI HELMETS To Start Trading In BME Growth On Thursday, June 20

This is the second company to enter this market so far this year and the eighth that comes from the Pre-Market Environment

Its initial valuation amounts to 15 million euros

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of NZI HELMETS on Thursday, June 20, once the documentation submitted by the company has been analyzed and studied and a favorable evaluation report has been issued by the Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee. It will be the second company to join this BME market so far this year and the eighth to do so from the Pre-Market Environment since the birth of this BME initiative to prepare companies to make the leap to the financial markets.

The Board of Directors of NZI HELMETS has taken as a reference for the start of trading of the shares a price of 0.91 euros per share, which implies a total valuation of the company of 15 million euros.

The company’s ticker symbol will be “NZI”. The company's Registered Advisor is Deloitte Auditores, while Singular Bank will act as Liquidity Provider.

NZI HELMETS, a Spanish company born in Yecla (Murcia), is one of the global leaders in the world of road safety and protection for motorcyclists. Founded in 1983 by Nazario Ibáñez Ortín, NZI has since manufactured more than 21 million helmets and distributed them in more than 65 countries. In fact, in 2015 the company sold 65% of its production in Spain, and currently 50% of sales come from international markets, establishing a solid foundation to drive the company's expansion plans which are now focused on leveraging the value of a brand that is widely recognised among motorcyclists around the world.

The NZI HELMETS Information Document is available on the BME Growth website, where you can find all the information about the company and its business.