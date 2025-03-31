NYSE Texas Opens For Business

NYSE Texas is the First Securities Exchange to be incorporated in Texas

Trump Media & Technology Group Joins NYSE Texas

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that NYSE Texas is officially open for business, becoming the first securities exchange to operate in Texas, with Trump Media & Technology Group as the first new company to join the NYSE community through a listing on NYSE Texas.

“We are thrilled to open NYSE Texas to corporate issuers and to welcome Trump Media & Technology Group to our NYSE community through a NYSE Texas listing,” said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. “This new offering, which we announced just last month, will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas. We applaud Trump Media, Governor Abbott and the state of Texas on their commitment to supporting the innovation of U.S. capital markets.”

“We’re honored to become the initial listing for NYSE Texas, which is a great fit for TMTG as we diversify into financial services and other realms,” said TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes. “Texas provides a fantastic climate for business and entrepreneurship that aligns with TMTG’s mission. This listing, alongside our plans to reincorporate in Florida, shows we’re part of a growing movement to take our business to states that value free enterprise and personal freedom.”

The State of Texas is home to the largest number of companies listed on the NYSE, representing more than $3.7 trillion in aggregate market value and will soon be home to NYSE Texas’ new headquarters in Dallas. Building on the NYSE’s more than 230 years of experience as the world’s leading exchange operator, NYSE Texas now provides a listing exchange to companies attracted to Texas’ growing population, strong economy and business-friendly agenda.

Trump Media and Technology Group will continue its existing primary listing and be dually listed on NYSE Texas under the symbol "DJT”.

For companies interested in listing on NYSE Texas, please visit https://www.nyse.com/markets/nyse-texas.