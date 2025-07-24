NYSE Texas Dual-Lists Strive ETFs

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that NYSE Texas has listed its first exchange traded funds (ETFs) with Strive Asset Management dual-listing 13 ETFs:

Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSE: STXI)

Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: STXM)

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE: DRLL)

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSE: FTWO)

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SHOC)

Strive 500 ETF (NYSE: STRV)

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NYSE: STXD)

Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (NYSE: STXE)

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NYSE: STXG)

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NYSE: STXK)

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NYSE: STXV)

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE: BUXX)

Strive Total Return Bond ETF (NYSE: STXT)

“At Strive, we believe capital markets thrive when they prioritize innovation, meritocracy, and maximizing shareholder value,” said Matt Cole, CEO at Strive. “That’s what’s happening with NYSE Texas, and we’re proud to be the first ETF issuer listed on the exchange.”

“We are delighted to welcome Strive as the first ETF issuer to dual-list on NYSE Texas,” said Timothy Reilly, Head of Exchange Traded Solutions at the NYSE Group. “ETF listings on NYSE Texas will further support the capital market community emanating from the state of Texas.”

Building on the NYSE’s more than 230 years of experience as the world’s leading exchange operator and NYSE Arca’s position as the top U.S. exchange for the listing and trading of ETFs, NYSE Texas offers a new listing and trading venue for companies attracted to the state’s pro-business landscape.

The 13 Strive ETFs will continue their existing primary listing on NYSE.

For further information on NYSE Texas, please visit https://www.nyse.com/markets/nyse-texas.