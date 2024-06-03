NYSE Technical Glitch Sparks Volatility In Dozens Of Stocks

At least 60 stocks listed on the NYSE were halted due to volatility and some stocks showed unusual outsized movements.

A glitch at the New York Stock Exchange led to significant fluctuations in Berkshire Hathaway and Barrick Gold's shares and trading halts for dozens of other companies on Monday before the issue was resolved.

By late morning, the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, announced on its website that it had fixed the technical problem and that affected stocks had resumed trading.

