NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a third-quarter 2025 after-tax profit of approximately $16 billion and revenues of approximately $135 billion, compared with approximately $11 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $125 billion in the third-quarter of 2024.

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. 3rd QTR 2025 3rd QTR 2024 2nd QTR 2025 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Revenue $135,484 $125,419 $126,612 $385,964 $362,004 Expense $118,174 $113,064 $111,638 $338,288 $327,476 After Tax Profit Loss $15,872 $11,398 $13,937 $44,795 $31,897 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 16% 12% 14% 15% 11% Assets $5,496,380 $4,941,741 $5,321,880 $5,496,380 $4,941,741 Capital and subordinated liabilities $405,013 $370,071 $391,292 $405,013 $370,071 Commission Revenues $6,498 $5,481 $6,274 $19,038 $15,945 Firms 146 132 130 148 132 Profitable Firms 126 112 109 132 113 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $17,464 $12,783 $15,286 $48,587 $36,802 Unprofitable Firms 20 20 21 16 19 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($154) ($427) ($312) ($611) ($1,214)

NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)

