NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results

Date 07/11/2025

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a third-quarter 2025 after-tax profit of approximately $16 billion and revenues of approximately $135 billion, compared with approximately $11 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $125 billion in the third-quarter of 2024.

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
($ in Millions)
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
3rd QTR 20253rd QTR 20242nd QTR 2025YTD 2025YTD 2024
Revenue $135,484 $125,419 $126,612 $385,964 $362,004
Expense $118,174 $113,064 $111,638 $338,288 $327,476
After Tax Profit Loss $15,872 $11,398 $13,937 $44,795 $31,897
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 16% 12% 14% 15% 11%
Assets $5,496,380 $4,941,741 $5,321,880 $5,496,380 $4,941,741
Capital and subordinated liabilities $405,013 $370,071 $391,292 $405,013 $370,071
Commission Revenues $6,498 $5,481 $6,274 $19,038 $15,945
Firms 146 132 130 148 132
Profitable Firms 126 112 109 132 113
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $17,464 $12,783 $15,286 $48,587 $36,802
Unprofitable Firms 20 20 21 16 19
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($154) ($427) ($312) ($611) ($1,214)

 

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition

