NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a third-quarter 2025 after-tax profit of approximately $16 billion and revenues of approximately $135 billion, compared with approximately $11 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $125 billion in the third-quarter of 2024.
|NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|($ in Millions)
|Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
|3rd QTR 2025
|3rd QTR 2024
|2nd QTR 2025
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|Revenue
|$135,484
|$125,419
|$126,612
|$385,964
|$362,004
|Expense
|$118,174
|$113,064
|$111,638
|$338,288
|$327,476
|After Tax Profit Loss
|$15,872
|$11,398
|$13,937
|$44,795
|$31,897
|After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|16%
|12%
|14%
|15%
|11%
|Assets
|$5,496,380
|$4,941,741
|$5,321,880
|$5,496,380
|$4,941,741
|Capital and subordinated liabilities
|$405,013
|$370,071
|$391,292
|$405,013
|$370,071
|Commission Revenues
|$6,498
|$5,481
|$6,274
|$19,038
|$15,945
|Firms
|146
|132
|130
|148
|132
|Profitable Firms
|126
|112
|109
|132
|113
|Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|$17,464
|$12,783
|$15,286
|$48,587
|$36,802
|Unprofitable Firms
|20
|20
|21
|16
|19
|Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|($154)
|($427)
|($312)
|($611)
|($1,214)
