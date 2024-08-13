Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

Date 13/08/2024

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2024 after-tax profit of approximately $10 billion and revenues of approximately $119 billion, compared with approximately $5.5 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $104 billion in the second-quarter of 2023.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.

 

2nd QTR 2024

2nd QTR 2023

1st QTR 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Revenue

$118,654

$104,103

$117,931

$236,585

$201,262

Expense

$107,699

$98,165

$106,713

$214,412

$188,004

After Tax Profit Loss

$10,232

$5,551

$10,267

$20,499

$12,466

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

11%

6%

11%

6%

7%

Assets

$4,724,322

$4,259,221

$4,649,077

$9,373,399

$4,259,221

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$364,627

$375,581

$364,623

$729,250

$375,581

Commission Revenues

$5,192

$4,607

$5,272

$10,464

$9,469

Firms

131

132

138

132

135

Profitable Firms

103

95

106

109

100

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$11,673

$8,001

$12,560

$24,049

$16,339

Unprofitable Firms

28

37

32

23

35

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($718)

($2,363)

($1,343)

($815)

($3,429)

 

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition

