NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2024 after-tax profit of approximately $10 billion and revenues of approximately $119 billion, compared with approximately $5.5 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $104 billion in the second-quarter of 2023.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|
($ in Millions)
|
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
|
|
2nd QTR 2024
|
2nd QTR 2023
|
1st QTR 2023
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Revenue
|
$118,654
|
$104,103
|
$117,931
|
$236,585
|
$201,262
|
Expense
|
$107,699
|
$98,165
|
$106,713
|
$214,412
|
$188,004
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$10,232
|
$5,551
|
$10,267
|
$20,499
|
$12,466
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
11%
|
6%
|
11%
|
6%
|
7%
|
Assets
|
$4,724,322
|
$4,259,221
|
$4,649,077
|
$9,373,399
|
$4,259,221
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$364,627
|
$375,581
|
$364,623
|
$729,250
|
$375,581
|
Commission Revenues
|
$5,192
|
$4,607
|
$5,272
|
$10,464
|
$9,469
|
Firms
|
131
|
132
|
138
|
132
|
135
|
Profitable Firms
|
103
|
95
|
106
|
109
|
100
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$11,673
|
$8,001
|
$12,560
|
$24,049
|
$16,339
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
28
|
37
|
32
|
23
|
35
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($718)
|
($2,363)
|
($1,343)
|
($815)
|
($3,429)
