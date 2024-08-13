NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2024 after-tax profit of approximately $10 billion and revenues of approximately $119 billion, compared with approximately $5.5 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $104 billion in the second-quarter of 2023.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. 2nd QTR 2024 2nd QTR 2023 1st QTR 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Revenue $118,654 $104,103 $117,931 $236,585 $201,262 Expense $107,699 $98,165 $106,713 $214,412 $188,004 After Tax Profit Loss $10,232 $5,551 $10,267 $20,499 $12,466 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 11% 6% 11% 6% 7% Assets $4,724,322 $4,259,221 $4,649,077 $9,373,399 $4,259,221 Capital and subordinated liabilities $364,627 $375,581 $364,623 $729,250 $375,581 Commission Revenues $5,192 $4,607 $5,272 $10,464 $9,469 Firms 131 132 138 132 135 Profitable Firms 103 95 106 109 100 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $11,673 $8,001 $12,560 $24,049 $16,339 Unprofitable Firms 28 37 32 23 35 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($718) ($2,363) ($1,343) ($815) ($3,429)

