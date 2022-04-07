NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a fourth-quarter 2021 after-tax profit of approximately $11.6 billion and revenues of approximately $58 billion, compared with approximately $11 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $54 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2020.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|($ in Millions)
|
|
4th QTR 2021
|
4th QTR 2020
|
3rd QTR 2021
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
Revenue
|
$58,449
|
$54,071
|
$56,223
|
$232,598
|
$219,324
|
Expense
|
$45,000
|
$40,727
|
$42,315
|
$174,240
|
$168,430
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$11,601
|
$11,091
|
$11,865
|
$50,238
|
$42,421
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
12.8%
|
12.8%
|
13.2%
|
13.8%
|
12.2%
|
Assets
|
$4,070,108
|
$3,916,640
|
$4,201,834
|
$4,070,108
|
$3,916,641
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$363,717
|
$347,882
|
$360,352
|
$363,717
|
$347,882
|
Commission Revenues
|
$5,404
|
$5,272
|
$4,986
|
$21,734
|
$22,241
|
Firms
|
124
|
124
|
122
|
128
|
129
|
Profitable Firms
|
98
|
101
|
96
|
118
|
108
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$13,570
|
$14,058
|
$13,949
|
$58,465
|
$52,447
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
26
|
23
|
26
|
10
|
21
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($121)
|
($714)
|
($41)
|
($107)
|
($1,553)
