NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

Date 07/04/2022

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a fourth-quarter 2021 after-tax profit of approximately $11.6 billion and revenues of approximately $58 billion, compared with approximately $11 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $54 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

 

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

 NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
 ($ in Millions)

 

4th QTR 2021

4th QTR 2020

3rd QTR 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Revenue

$58,449

$54,071

$56,223

$232,598

$219,324

Expense

$45,000

$40,727

$42,315

$174,240

$168,430

After Tax Profit Loss

$11,601

$11,091

$11,865

$50,238

$42,421

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

12.8%

12.8%

13.2%

13.8%

12.2%

Assets

$4,070,108

$3,916,640

$4,201,834

$4,070,108

$3,916,641

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$363,717

$347,882

$360,352

$363,717

$347,882

Commission Revenues

$5,404

$5,272

$4,986

$21,734

$22,241

Firms

124

124

122

128

129

Profitable Firms

98

101

96

118

108

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$13,570

$14,058

$13,949

$58,465

$52,447

Unprofitable Firms

26

23

26

10

21

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($121)

($714)

($41)

($107)

($1,553)

