NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

Date 15/07/2022

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2022 after-tax profit of approximately $7.7 billion and revenues of approximately $53 billion, compared with approximately $11.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $62 billion in the first-quarter of 2021.

 

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

 NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
 ($ in Millions)

 

1st QTR 2022

1st QTR 2021

4th QTR 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Revenue

$53,028

$62,187

$58,449

$53,028

$62,187

Expense

$45,264

$44,220

$45,000

$45,264

$44,220

After Tax Profit Loss

$7,651

$11,679

$11,601

$7,651

$11,679

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

8%

13%

13%

8%

13%

Assets

$4,314,128

$4,070,529

$4,070,108

$4,314,128

$4,070,529

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$362,707

$352,368

$363,717

$362,707

$352,368

Commission Revenues

$5,767

$6,213

$5,404

$5,767

$6,213

Firms

124

124

124

124

124

Profitable Firms

91

110

98

91

110

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$9,118

$18,063

$13,570

$9,118

$18,063

Unprofitable Firms

33

14

26

33

14

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($1,355)

($96)

($121)

($1,355)

($96)

 

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.

