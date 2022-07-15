NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2022 after-tax profit of approximately $7.7 billion and revenues of approximately $53 billion, compared with approximately $11.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $62 billion in the first-quarter of 2021.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|($ in Millions)
|
|
1st QTR 2022
|
1st QTR 2021
|
4th QTR 2021
|
YTD 2022
|
YTD 2021
|
Revenue
|
$53,028
|
$62,187
|
$58,449
|
$53,028
|
$62,187
|
Expense
|
$45,264
|
$44,220
|
$45,000
|
$45,264
|
$44,220
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$7,651
|
$11,679
|
$11,601
|
$7,651
|
$11,679
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
8%
|
13%
|
13%
|
8%
|
13%
|
Assets
|
$4,314,128
|
$4,070,529
|
$4,070,108
|
$4,314,128
|
$4,070,529
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$362,707
|
$352,368
|
$363,717
|
$362,707
|
$352,368
|
Commission Revenues
|
$5,767
|
$6,213
|
$5,404
|
$5,767
|
$6,213
|
Firms
|
124
|
124
|
124
|
124
|
124
|
Profitable Firms
|
91
|
110
|
98
|
91
|
110
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$9,118
|
$18,063
|
$13,570
|
$9,118
|
$18,063
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
33
|
14
|
26
|
33
|
14
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($1,355)
|
($96)
|
($121)
|
($1,355)
|
($96)
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
