NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2022 after-tax profit of approximately $7.7 billion and revenues of approximately $53 billion, compared with approximately $11.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $62 billion in the first-quarter of 2021.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) 1st QTR 2022 1st QTR 2021 4th QTR 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Revenue $53,028 $62,187 $58,449 $53,028 $62,187 Expense $45,264 $44,220 $45,000 $45,264 $44,220 After Tax Profit Loss $7,651 $11,679 $11,601 $7,651 $11,679 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 8% 13% 13% 8% 13% Assets $4,314,128 $4,070,529 $4,070,108 $4,314,128 $4,070,529 Capital and subordinated liabilities $362,707 $352,368 $363,717 $362,707 $352,368 Commission Revenues $5,767 $6,213 $5,404 $5,767 $6,213 Firms 124 124 124 124 124 Profitable Firms 91 110 98 91 110 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $9,118 $18,063 $13,570 $9,118 $18,063 Unprofitable Firms 33 14 26 33 14 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($1,355) ($96) ($121) ($1,355) ($96)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.

Links

NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)

Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated

Statement of Financial Condition