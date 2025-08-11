Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 11/08/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

07/31/2025

NYSE

15,035,845,489

15,399,113,010

2,867

2,563

07/31/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,166,422,813

2,099,867,442

2,381

1,581

07/31/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

767,132,624

776,033,591

305

253

07/31/2025

NYSE GROUP

17,969,400,926

18,275,014,043

5,553

4,397

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

