NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 07/31/2025 NYSE 15,035,845,489 15,399,113,010 2,867 2,563 07/31/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,166,422,813 2,099,867,442 2,381 1,581 07/31/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 767,132,624 776,033,591 305 253 07/31/2025 NYSE GROUP 17,969,400,926 18,275,014,043 5,553 4,397 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.