NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 31, 2025.
SETTLEMENT DATE
EXCHANGE
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
07/31/2025
NYSE
15,035,845,489
15,399,113,010
2,867
2,563
07/31/2025
NYSE ARCA
2,166,422,813
2,099,867,442
2,381
1,581
07/31/2025
NYSE AMERICAN
767,132,624
776,033,591
305
253
07/31/2025
NYSE GROUP
17,969,400,926
18,275,014,043
5,553
4,397
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.