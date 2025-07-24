NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 15, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES 07/15/2025 NYSE 15,416,606,599 15,796,645,079 2,864 2,576 07/15/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,099,958,477 2,126,962,413 2,354 1,561 07/15/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 776,044,973 768,192,650 306 251 07/15/2025 NYSE GROUP 18,292,610,049 18,691,800,142 5,524 4,388 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.