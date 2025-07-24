NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 15, 2025.
SETTLEMENT DATE
EXCHANGE
TOTAL CURRENT
TOTAL PREVIOUS
NUMBER of
NUMBER of SECURITIES
07/15/2025
NYSE
15,416,606,599
15,796,645,079
2,864
2,576
07/15/2025
NYSE ARCA
2,099,958,477
2,126,962,413
2,354
1,561
07/15/2025
NYSE AMERICAN
776,044,973
768,192,650
306
251
07/15/2025
NYSE GROUP
18,292,610,049
18,691,800,142
5,524
4,388
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.