NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 24/07/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 15, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

07/15/2025

NYSE

15,416,606,599

15,796,645,079

2,864

2,576

07/15/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,099,958,477

2,126,962,413

2,354

1,561

07/15/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

776,044,973

768,192,650

306

251

07/15/2025

NYSE GROUP

18,292,610,049

18,691,800,142

5,524

4,388

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

