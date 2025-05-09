Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/05/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 30, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

4/30/2025

NYSE

15,195,322,119

15,192,001,233

2,852

2,596

4/30/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,202,263,610

2,174,528,932

2,305

1,497

4/30/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

760,716,682

725,738,402

307

253

4/30/2025

NYSE GROUP

18,158,302,411

18,092,268,567

5,464

4,346

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.

