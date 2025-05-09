NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 30, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS
|
NUMBER of
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES
|
4/30/2025
|
NYSE
|
15,195,322,119
|
15,192,001,233
|
2,852
|
2,596
|
4/30/2025
|
NYSE ARCA
|
2,202,263,610
|
2,174,528,932
|
2,305
|
1,497
|
4/30/2025
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
760,716,682
|
725,738,402
|
307
|
253
|
4/30/2025
|
NYSE GROUP
|
18,158,302,411
|
18,092,268,567
|
5,464
|
4,346
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.