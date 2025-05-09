NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 30, 2025.

5,000 SHARES 4/30/2025 NYSE 15,195,322,119 15,192,001,233 2,852 2,596 4/30/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,202,263,610 2,174,528,932 2,305 1,497 4/30/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 760,716,682 725,738,402 307 253 4/30/2025 NYSE GROUP 18,158,302,411 18,092,268,567 5,464 4,346 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.