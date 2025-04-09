NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

POSITION >= 5,000

SHARES 03/31/2025 NYSE 15,055,130,568 14,885,890,600 2,862 2,608 03/31/2025 NYSE American 699,908,064 662,676,532 310 254 03/31/2025 NYSE Arca 2,139,929,939 2,166,551,370 2,283 1,478 03/31/2025 NYSE Group 17,894,968,571 17,715,118,502 5,455 4,340 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.