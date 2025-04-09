NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 31, 2025.
SETTLEMENT DATE
EXCHANGE
TOTAL CURRENT
TOTAL PREVIOUS
NUMBER of
NUMBER of
03/31/2025
NYSE
15,055,130,568
14,885,890,600
2,862
2,608
03/31/2025
NYSE American
699,908,064
662,676,532
310
254
03/31/2025
NYSE Arca
2,139,929,939
2,166,551,370
2,283
1,478
03/31/2025
NYSE Group
17,894,968,571
17,715,118,502
5,455
4,340
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.