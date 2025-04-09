Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/04/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
POSITION >= 5,000
SHARES

03/31/2025

NYSE

15,055,130,568

14,885,890,600

2,862

2,608

03/31/2025

NYSE American

699,908,064

662,676,532

310

254

03/31/2025

NYSE Arca

2,139,929,939

2,166,551,370

2,283

1,478

03/31/2025

NYSE Group

17,894,968,571

17,715,118,502

5,455

4,340

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

