NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 15, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 04/15/2025 NYSE 15,213,377,078 15,050,430,690 2,865 2,607 04/15/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,174,589,747 2,139,864,233 2,289 1,497 04/15/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 725,623,403 696,176,421 304 252 04/15/2025 NYSE GROUP 18,113,590,228 17,886,471,344 5,458 4,356 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.