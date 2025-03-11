NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 28, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)
|
NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES
|
02/28/2025
|
NYSE
|
14,623,089,295
|
14,374,403,609
|
2,867
|
2,593
|
02/28/2025
|
NYSE Arca
|
2,149,307,958
|
1,992,189,434
|
2,269
|
1,521
|
02/28/2025
|
NYSE American
|
698,965,882
|
681,460,695
|
307
|
254
|
02/28/2025
|
NYSE Group
|
17,471,363,135
|
17,048,053,738
|
5,443
|
4,368
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.