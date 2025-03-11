NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 28, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 02/28/2025 NYSE 14,623,089,295 14,374,403,609 2,867 2,593 02/28/2025 NYSE Arca 2,149,307,958 1,992,189,434 2,269 1,521 02/28/2025 NYSE American 698,965,882 681,460,695 307 254 02/28/2025 NYSE Group 17,471,363,135 17,048,053,738 5,443 4,368 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.