NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 11/03/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 28, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised)

NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES

02/28/2025

NYSE

14,623,089,295

14,374,403,609

2,867

2,593

02/28/2025

NYSE Arca

2,149,307,958

1,992,189,434

2,269

1,521

02/28/2025

NYSE American

698,965,882

681,460,695

307

254

02/28/2025

NYSE Group

17,471,363,135

17,048,053,738

5,443

4,368

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

