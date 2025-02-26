Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 26/02/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 14, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

02/14/2025

NYSE

14,382,929,430

13,631,626,524

2,868

2,621

02/14/2025

NYSE Arca

1,992,228,496

1,981,657,709

2,259

1,510

02/14/2025

NYSE American

682,346,381

652,672,702

306

251

02/14/2025

NYSE Group

17,057,504,307

16,265,956,935

5,433

4,382

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg