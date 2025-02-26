NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 14, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
02/14/2025
|
NYSE
|
14,382,929,430
|
13,631,626,524
|
2,868
|
2,621
|
02/14/2025
|
NYSE Arca
|
1,992,228,496
|
1,981,657,709
|
2,259
|
1,510
|
02/14/2025
|
NYSE American
|
682,346,381
|
652,672,702
|
306
|
251
|
02/14/2025
|
NYSE Group
|
17,057,504,307
|
16,265,956,935
|
5,433
|
4,382
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
