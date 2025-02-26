NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 14, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 02/14/2025 NYSE 14,382,929,430 13,631,626,524 2,868 2,621 02/14/2025 NYSE Arca 1,992,228,496 1,981,657,709 2,259 1,510 02/14/2025 NYSE American 682,346,381 652,672,702 306 251 02/14/2025 NYSE Group 17,057,504,307 16,265,956,935 5,433 4,382 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.