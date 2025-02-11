NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of January 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES 01/31/2025 NYSE 13,643,860,328 13,756,787,411 2,876 2,630 01/31/2025 NYSE Arca 1,981,662,067 1,937,487,498 2,240 1,486 01/31/2025 NYSE American 692,226,895 678,085,918 314 261 01/31/2025 NYSE Group 16,317,749,290 16,372,360,827 5,430 4,377 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.