NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 11/02/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of January 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

01/31/2025

NYSE

13,643,860,328

13,756,787,411

2,876

2,630

01/31/2025

NYSE Arca

1,981,662,067

1,937,487,498

2,240

1,486

01/31/2025

NYSE American

692,226,895

678,085,918

314

261

01/31/2025

NYSE Group

16,317,749,290

16,372,360,827

5,430

4,377

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

