NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of January 31, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS
|
NUMBER of
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES
|
01/31/2025
|
NYSE
|
13,643,860,328
|
13,756,787,411
|
2,876
|
2,630
|
01/31/2025
|
NYSE Arca
|
1,981,662,067
|
1,937,487,498
|
2,240
|
1,486
|
01/31/2025
|
NYSE American
|
692,226,895
|
678,085,918
|
314
|
261
|
01/31/2025
|
NYSE Group
|
16,317,749,290
|
16,372,360,827
|
5,430
|
4,377
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.