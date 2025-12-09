NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of November 28, 2025.
SETTLEMENT DATE
EXCHANGE
TOTAL CURRENT
TOTAL PREVIOUS
NUMBER of
NUMBER of SECURITIES
11/28/2025
NYSE
16,304,706,833
15,965,725,933
2,883
2,544
11/28/2025
NYSE ARCA
2,169,387,274
2,195,232,534
2,496
1,693
11/28/2025
NYSE AMERICAN
776,609,642
792,768,249
298
251
11/28/2025
NYSE GROUP
19,250,703,749
18,953,726,716
5,677
4,488
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
