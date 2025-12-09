NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of November 28, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES 11/28/2025 NYSE 16,304,706,833 15,965,725,933 2,883 2,544 11/28/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,169,387,274 2,195,232,534 2,496 1,693 11/28/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 776,609,642 792,768,249 298 251 11/28/2025 NYSE GROUP 19,250,703,749 18,953,726,716 5,677 4,488 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

