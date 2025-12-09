Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/12/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of November 28, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

11/28/2025

NYSE

16,304,706,833

15,965,725,933

2,883

2,544

11/28/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,169,387,274

2,195,232,534

2,496

1,693

11/28/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

776,609,642

792,768,249

298

251

11/28/2025

NYSE GROUP

19,250,703,749

18,953,726,716

5,677

4,488

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

