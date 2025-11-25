NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 11/14/2025 NYSE 16,052,834,813 15,598,200,520 2,870 2,541 11/14/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,195,254,793 2,224,677,830 2,477 1,689 11/14/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 802,163,872 806,983,100 296 248 11/14/2025 NYSE GROUP 19,050,253,478 18,629,861,450 5,643 4,478 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

