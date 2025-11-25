NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 31, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
11/14/2025
|
NYSE
|
16,052,834,813
|
15,598,200,520
|
2,870
|
2,541
|
11/14/2025
|
NYSE ARCA
|
2,195,254,793
|
2,224,677,830
|
2,477
|
1,689
|
11/14/2025
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
802,163,872
|
806,983,100
|
296
|
248
|
11/14/2025
|
NYSE GROUP
|
19,050,253,478
|
18,629,861,450
|
5,643
|
4,478
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.