NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 10/31/2025 NYSE 15,611,016,295 15,549,751,862 2,872 2,557 10/31/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,309,714,648 2,310,292,776 2,457 1,667 10/31/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 806,994,440 873,832,083 296 243 10/31/2025 NYSE GROUP 18,642,710,918 18,733,876,721 5,625 4,467 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.