NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 31, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
10/31/2025
|
NYSE
|
15,611,016,295
|
15,549,751,862
|
2,872
|
2,557
|
10/31/2025
|
NYSE ARCA
|
2,309,714,648
|
2,310,292,776
|
2,457
|
1,667
|
10/31/2025
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
806,994,440
|
873,832,083
|
296
|
243
|
10/31/2025
|
NYSE GROUP
|
18,642,710,918
|
18,733,876,721
|
5,625
|
4,467
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.