NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 11/11/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 31, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

10/31/2025

NYSE

15,611,016,295

15,549,751,862

2,872

2,557

10/31/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,309,714,648

2,310,292,776

2,457

1,667

10/31/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

806,994,440

873,832,083

296

243

10/31/2025

NYSE GROUP

18,642,710,918

18,733,876,721

5,625

4,467

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

