NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 15, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES 10/15/2025 NYSE 15,559,423,346 15,730,797,562 2,874 2,563 10/15/2025 NYSE ARCA 2,309,714,648 2,234,763,419 2,447 1,672 10/15/2025 NYSE AMERICAN 874,896,296 850,739,225 297 249 10/15/2025 NYSE GROUP 18,744,034,290 18,816,300,206 5,618 4,484 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.