NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 15, 2025.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS
|
NUMBER of
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES
|
10/15/2025
|
NYSE
|
15,559,423,346
|
15,730,797,562
|
2,874
|
2,563
|
10/15/2025
|
NYSE ARCA
|
2,309,714,648
|
2,234,763,419
|
2,447
|
1,672
|
10/15/2025
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
874,896,296
|
850,739,225
|
297
|
249
|
10/15/2025
|
NYSE GROUP
|
18,744,034,290
|
18,816,300,206
|
5,618
|
4,484
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.