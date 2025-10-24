Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 24/10/2025

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of October 15, 2025.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

10/15/2025

NYSE

15,559,423,346

15,730,797,562

2,874

2,563

10/15/2025

NYSE ARCA

2,309,714,648

2,234,763,419

2,447

1,672

10/15/2025

NYSE AMERICAN

874,896,296

850,739,225

297

249

10/15/2025

NYSE GROUP

18,744,034,290

18,816,300,206

5,618

4,484

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.

