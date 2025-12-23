Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
NYSE Group Announces 2026, 2027 And 2028 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the 2028 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2026 and 2027 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY

2026

2027

2028

New Year’s Day

Thursday, January 1

Friday, January 1

—*

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 19

Monday, January 18

Monday, January 17

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 16

Monday, February 15

Monday, February 21

Good Friday

Friday, April 3

Friday, March 26

Friday, April 14

Memorial Day

Monday, May 25

Monday, May 31

Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National

Independence Day

Friday, June 19

Friday, June 18 (Juneteenth National Independence Day observed)

Monday, June 19

Independence Day

Friday, July 3 (Independence Day observed)

Monday, July 5 (Independence Day observed)

Tuesday, July 4**

Labor Day

Monday, September 7

Monday, September 6

Monday, September 4

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 26***

Thursday, November 25***

Thursday, November 23***

Christmas Day

Friday, December 25****

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Day observed)

Monday, December 25

 

* Because the holiday falls on Saturday, January 1, 2028, no New Year’s Day holiday is observed.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2028. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2026, Friday, November 26, 2027, and Friday, November 24, 2028 (the day after Thanksgiving). NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

**** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2026. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.

