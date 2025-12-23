NYSE Group Announces 2026, 2027 And 2028 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the 2028 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2026 and 2027 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.
|
HOLIDAY
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
New Year’s Day
|
Thursday, January 1
|
Friday, January 1
|
—*
|
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|
Monday, January 19
|
Monday, January 18
|
Monday, January 17
|
Washington's Birthday
|
Monday, February 16
|
Monday, February 15
|
Monday, February 21
|
Good Friday
|
Friday, April 3
|
Friday, March 26
|
Friday, April 14
|
Memorial Day
|
Monday, May 25
|
Monday, May 31
|
Monday, May 29
|
Juneteenth National
Independence Day
|
Friday, June 19
|
Friday, June 18 (Juneteenth National Independence Day observed)
|
Monday, June 19
|
Independence Day
|
Friday, July 3 (Independence Day observed)
|
Monday, July 5 (Independence Day observed)
|
Tuesday, July 4**
|
Labor Day
|
Monday, September 7
|
Monday, September 6
|
Monday, September 4
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
Thursday, November 26***
|
Thursday, November 25***
|
Thursday, November 23***
|
Christmas Day
|
Friday, December 25****
|
Friday, December 24 (Christmas Day observed)
|
Monday, December 25
* Because the holiday falls on Saturday, January 1, 2028, no New Year’s Day holiday is observed.
** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2028. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2026, Friday, November 26, 2027, and Friday, November 24, 2028 (the day after Thanksgiving). NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
**** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2026. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.