NYSE Group Announces 2025, 2026 And 2027 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

Date 08/11/2024

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the 2027 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2025 and 2026 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY

2025

2026

2027

New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 1

Thursday, January 1

Friday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 20

Monday, January 19

Monday, January 18

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 17

Monday, February 16

Monday, February 15

Good Friday

Friday, April 18

Friday, April 3

Friday, March 26

Memorial Day

Monday, May 26

Monday, May 25

Monday, May 31

Juneteenth National
Independence Day

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 19

Friday, June 18 (Juneteenth National Independence Day observed)

Independence Day

Friday, July 4*

Friday, July 3 (Independence Day observed)

Monday, July 5 (Independence Day observed)

Labor Day

Monday, September 1

Monday, September 7

Monday, September 6

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 27**

Thursday, November 26**

Thursday, November 25**

Christmas Day

Thursday, December 25***

Friday, December 25***

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Day observed)

* Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 28, 2025, Friday, November 27, 2026, and Friday, November 26, 2027 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Thursday, December 24, 2026. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.

