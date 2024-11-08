NYSE Group Announces 2025, 2026 And 2027 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the 2027 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2025 and 2026 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY 2025 2026 2027 New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1 Thursday, January 1 Friday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 20 Monday, January 19 Monday, January 18 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 17 Monday, February 16 Monday, February 15 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Friday, April 3 Friday, March 26 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Monday, May 25 Monday, May 31 Juneteenth National

Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Friday, June 19 Friday, June 18 (Juneteenth National Independence Day observed) Independence Day Friday, July 4* Friday, July 3 (Independence Day observed) Monday, July 5 (Independence Day observed) Labor Day Monday, September 1 Monday, September 7 Monday, September 6 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 27** Thursday, November 26** Thursday, November 25** Christmas Day Thursday, December 25*** Friday, December 25*** Friday, December 24 (Christmas Day observed)

* Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 28, 2025, Friday, November 27, 2026, and Friday, November 26, 2027 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Thursday, December 24, 2026. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.