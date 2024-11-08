NYSE Group Announces 2025, 2026 And 2027 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the 2027 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2025 and 2026 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.
HOLIDAY
2025
2026
2027
New Year’s Day
Wednesday, January 1
Thursday, January 1
Friday, January 1
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Monday, January 20
Monday, January 19
Monday, January 18
Washington's Birthday
Monday, February 17
Monday, February 16
Monday, February 15
Good Friday
Friday, April 18
Friday, April 3
Friday, March 26
Memorial Day
Monday, May 26
Monday, May 25
Monday, May 31
Juneteenth National
Thursday, June 19
Friday, June 19
Friday, June 18 (Juneteenth National Independence Day observed)
Independence Day
Friday, July 4*
Friday, July 3 (Independence Day observed)
Monday, July 5 (Independence Day observed)
Labor Day
Monday, September 1
Monday, September 7
Monday, September 6
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, November 27**
Thursday, November 26**
Thursday, November 25**
Christmas Day
Thursday, December 25***
Friday, December 25***
Friday, December 24 (Christmas Day observed)
* Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 28, 2025, Friday, November 27, 2026, and Friday, November 26, 2027 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Thursday, December 24, 2026. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time.
NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.