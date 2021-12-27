NYSE Group Announces 2022, 2023 And 2024 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today the 2024 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2022 and 2023 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.
|
HOLIDAY
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
New Year’s Day
|
—*
|
Monday, January 2
|
Monday, January 1
|
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|
Monday, January 17
|
Monday, January 16
|
Monday, January 15
|
Washington's Birthday
|
Monday, February 21
|
Monday, February 20
|
Monday, February 19
|
Good Friday
|
Friday, April 15
|
Friday, April 7
|
Friday, March 29
|
Memorial Day
|
Monday, May 30
|
Monday, May 29
|
Monday, May 27
|
Juneteenth National Independence Day
|
Monday, June 20
|
Monday, June 19
|
Wednesday, June 19
|
Independence Day
|
Monday, July 4
|
Tuesday, July 4**
|
Thursday, July 4**
|
Labor Day
|
Monday, September 5
|
Monday, September 4
|
Monday, September 2
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
Thursday, November 24***
|
Thursday, November 23***
|
Thursday, November 28***
|
Christmas Day
|
Monday, December 26
|
Monday, December 25
|
Wednesday, December 25****
* No holiday observed, pursuant to NYSE Rule 7.2, NYSE American Rule 7.2E, NYSE Arca Rules 7.2-O and 7.2-E, NYSE Chicago Rule 7.2, and NYSE National Rule 7.2.
** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.
*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, November 24, 2023, and Friday, November 29, 2024 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.
**** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.
NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.