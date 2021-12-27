 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Announces 2022, 2023 And 2024 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

Date 27/12/2021

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today the 2024 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2022 and 2023 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY

2022

2023

2024

New Year’s Day

—*

Monday, January 2
(New Year’s Day holiday observed)

Monday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 17

Monday, January 16

Monday, January 15

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 21

Monday, February 20

Monday, February 19

Good Friday

Friday, April 15

Friday, April 7

Friday, March 29

Memorial Day

Monday, May 30

Monday, May 29

Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Monday, June 20
(Juneteenth holiday observed)

Monday, June 19

Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4**

Thursday, July 4**

Labor Day

Monday, September 5

Monday, September 4

Monday, September 2

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 24***

Thursday, November 23***

Thursday, November 28***

Christmas Day

Monday, December 26
(Christmas holiday observed)

Monday, December 25

Wednesday, December 25****

* No holiday observed, pursuant to NYSE Rule 7.2, NYSE American Rule 7.2E, NYSE Arca Rules 7.2-O and 7.2-E, NYSE Chicago Rule 7.2, and NYSE National Rule 7.2.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, November 24, 2023, and Friday, November 29, 2024 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

**** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.