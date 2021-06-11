NX Filtration Lists On Euronext Amsterdam - A Pureplay ESG Growth Company And The First ‘Dark Green’-Labelled IPO On Euronext Amsterdam

Euronext today congratulates NX Filtration, the global provider of breakthrough direct nanofiltration technology for pure and affordable water, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: NXFIL). It is the first IPO on Euronext Amsterdam with a ‘Dark Green’ label, as rated by Cicero, a leading ESG rating agency.
NX Filtration is a growth company in the Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’) fields, and plays a disruptive role in the global water filtration market. Thanks to its successful membrane technology, it is growing into a business with international reach. The direct nanofiltration membrane technology used by the company enables customers to produce pure and affordable water, treat wastewater and reduce their water footprint.
The ground-breaking technology was developed at lab-scale at the University of Twente (the Netherlands), under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Erik Roesink, the Founder and CTO of NX Filtration. Since its foundation in 2016, NX Filtration has brought its technology to industrial scale production and begun commercialisation across multiple applications and geographies.
The company is majority owned by Infestos, which is a family-owned investment firm with a strong track record in sustainable industries. NX Filtration’s IPO is the third Infestos-backed listing on Euronext Amsterdam, following the successful listings of Alfen N.V. (2018) and ESG Core Investments B.V. (2021).
The admission and issue price of NX Filtration shares was set at €11.00 per share. Market capitalisation was €550 million on the day of listing. The offering successfully raised €165 million altogether (excluding Over-allotment Option).
Michiel Staatsen, CEO of NX Filtration, said: “This is a great moment for NX Filtration. Through this green IPO we can accelerate our growth strategy by investing in our commercial roll-out, a new manufacturing facility, fast-track innovation and M&A. It also secures our independence, which is important in our relationship with our current and prospective customers. We believe the IPO further boosts our business and supports us in attracting talent for our anticipated steep growth journey.”
Prof. Dr. Erik Roesink, Founder and CTO of NX Filtration, stated: “This is an important step in the global water transition towards clean and affordable water. With our scalable and strong protected direct nanofiltration membrane technology, we believe that we are able to make a global impact on the ever growing water challenges across the world. With our technology we enable the production of clean drinking water from polluted rivers, prevent the discharge of all kinds of micropollutants (such as pharmaceuticals, PFAS and nanoplastics) in the environment and reduce the water footprint of industrial customers. And all of this we are doing in a very sustainable way, significantly reducing energy consumption and avoiding the use of pre-treatment chemicals.”
Caption: Prof. Dr. Erik Roesink, Founder and CTO of NX Filtration, sounded the gong today to celebrate the IPO of NX Filtration. He was joined on stage by NX Filtration’s CEO Michiel Staatsen and Financial Manager Joris Kooiker. They were welcomed at Euronext Amsterdam for the traditional Gong ceremony by Simone Huis in ‘t Veld (CEO) and René van Vlerken (Head of Listings).
About NX Filtration NX Filtration is a provider of direct nanofiltration membrane technology for producing pure and affordable water to improve quality of life. Its direct nanofiltration technology removes micropollutants (including pharmaceuticals, medicines, PFAS and insecticides), colour and selective salts, but also bacteria, viruses and nanoplastics, from water in one step whilst offering strong sustainability benefits. Visit www.nxfiltration.com for more information.