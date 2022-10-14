NovitasFTCL Advised The Shareholders Of fscom On Its Investment From Bridgepoint

Leading governance, risk and compliance financial services consulting firm FSCom Limited (“fscom”) today announced a significant investment from world-leading alternative asset fund management group Bridgepoint to support the long-term growth of the company.

Headquartered in Belfast with offices in London and Dublin, fscom is one of the UK and Ireland’s premier governance, risk, and compliance consulting firms. The investment will enable fscom to double in size over the next three years by expanding into new markets and services and growing the team.

Following a full process managed by corporate finance advisors NovitasFTCL, the deal will facilitate the expansion of fscom’s consulting services within today’s high growth financial services market to cover cyber security, managed services, regulatory technology platforms and environmental, social and governance solutions for financial services institutions.

As a team of deep domain compliance experts, fscom provides governance, risk and compliance support across financial services regulation, including audit, authorisation, financial crime, cyber security, investment management and regulatory due diligence.

The partnership will build on the company’s award-winning reputation with clients, adding to its current range of accolades including Best Consultancy for Regulatory Compliance at the Compliance Register Platinum Awards (2022 and 2019), and Boutique Consultancy Firm of the Year (2021 and 2020) at the Global Advisory Experts Annual Awards.

FinTech M&A adviser NovitasFTCL, led by Managing Partner Bruce McIntyre, was responsible for planning and managing a broad transaction process, from preparation and solicitation of interest to signing of final transaction documents. Our work included specific valuation advice, production of marketing materials, due diligence as well as detailed negotiations on the initial and final documented deal terms.

fscom Managing Director Jamie Cooke commented:

“This investment is firstly a testament to our outstanding team who, following a decade of hard work, have built the company into a leading player in payments and investments compliance, financial crime, and cyber security. We are thrilled to partner with Bridgepoint to take forward our ambitious plans for future growth. With their support it will allow us to widen our areas of expertise into new services, grow our client base and broaden career opportunities for our team. The investment will ensure that we can continue to provide practical solutions to our clients in an ever-changing regulatory sector.”

Mayank Kanga, Bridgepoint said:

“We are excited to partner with fscom to support its expansion and transformation into new markets. This partnership will consolidate the firm’s position as the UK and Ireland’s leading specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions consultancy in financial services. It will help to build a stronger, broader-based business with enhanced potential for further growth.”

fscom Chairperson Alex Lee added:

“fscom is extremely grateful to NovitasFTCL for the pivotal role they played in supporting the firm to complete this investment by one of Europe’s most respected private equity firms. The transaction involved a high level of complexity, considerable numbers of interested parties and was completed against the backdrop of a weakening economy just recovering from the pandemic. The sector knowledge, M&A experience, professionalism, skill and wise council provided by NovitasFTCL under such challenging circumstances was exceptional.