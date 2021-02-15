NovitasFTCL Adds Bruce McIntyre As A Senior Partner To Meet Growing Demands From Clients Across The FinTech Sector And Continue Building Its Pan-European FinTech Presence

NovitasFTCL, the FinTech-focussed M&A and capital raising corporate finance adviser, is pleased to announce that Bruce McIntyre has joined as a Senior Partner. Based in London, Bruce further extends NovitasFTCL’s industry knowledge, longstanding industry contacts and ability to execute complex and cross-border transactions in the European FinTech industry. In particular, he has a wealth of knowledge and contacts in the payments, RegTech, lending technology, financial support services and InsurTech verticals.
Bruce brings over two decades of international M&A and capital markets advisory experience, based both in London and New York, including almost 15 years covering the FinTech and financial services industry. Bruce joins from financial services M&A adviser IMAS Corporate Finance where he has been instrumental in building its presence in the FinTech sector. Prior to IMAS, Bruce worked as a Director advising on M&A and financing at Bank of America, CIBC as well as Citi. Bruce qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC after gaining a BA (Dual Honours) degree in Economics & Accounting from the University of Sheffield.
“The addition of Bruce’s highly complementary capabilities to the team brings NovitasFTCL’s combined experience to over 175 transactions in the FinTech and financial services industry. Importantly his deep sub-sector knowledge will further enhance NovitasFTCL’s ability to serve our clients’ objectives, whether in achieving their M&A or growth capital objectives,” said Alexis Thieriet, Managing Partner, NovitasFTCL.
“One of our key strengths is the degree of senior attention we bring to all our transactions, which our clients value greatly. Bruce significantly adds to our ability to deliver senior attention in addition to our experience as investment bankers and industry experts giving us differentiated knowledge within the sector,” added John Gilligan, Managing Partner, NovitasFTCL.